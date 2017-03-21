March 21 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS)
* Q4 2016 net income up 73.2 percent year on year to 12.4
billion roubles ($216 million)
* Q4 revenues up 0.2 percent year on year to 111.6 billion
roubles
* Q4 adjusted OIBDA down 3.8 percent year on year to 41.8
billion roubles
* Q4 adjusted OIBDA margin at 37.4 percent vs 39.0 percent
in Q4 2015
* Full-year 2016 revenue up 2.1 percent to 435.7 billion
roubles; adjusted OIBDA down 4.4 pct to 169.3 bln roubles
* FY 2017 outlook for revenue and adjusted OIBDA growth rate
at +2 pct/-2 pct
* FY 2017 capex estimated to trend downwards to 80 billion
roubles (2016: 83.6 billion roubles)
($1 = 57.3830 roubles)
