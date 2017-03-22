March 22 Russian consumer electronics retailer M.video says:

* Full-year 2016 net profit increased 22 percent to 5.546 billion roubles ($95.9 million) from 4.547 billion roubles in 2015

* EBITDA grew 17.1 percent to 10.344 billion roubles from 8.830 billion roubles in 2015

* EBITDA margin rose to 5.65 percent from 5.46 percent in 2015

* Net revenue increased 13.3 percent to 183.219 billion roubles in 2015

* Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 20.4 percent in 2016 from 21.4 percent in 2015. ($1 = 57.8423 roubles)