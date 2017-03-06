March 6 Russia's NLMK says:

* Recommends Q4 dividend payment of 3.38 roubles per share;

* 2016 accrued dividends amounted to 9.22 roubles per share, which is equivalent to 97 percent of NLMK's net profit, or 83 percent of the company's free cash flow based on its 2016 IFRS consolidated results;

* The list of persons entitled to participate at the AGM will be formed on May 8.

* The date upon which the shareholders entitled to Q4 dividend was set at June 14.