March 6 Russian steel producer NLMK
says:
* Presents an update on its strategy 2017 execution;
* Over the course of 2014-2016, NLMK's strategy 2017
delivered a structural net EBITDA gain of $547 million per year;
* The key objective of strategy 2017, an annual net gain of
$1 billion on 2013 EBITDA, remains unchanged;
* NLMK is on track to achieve this level by 2018 owing to
newly launched capital expenditure (capex) projects and further
operational efficiency improvements.
