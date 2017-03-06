March 6 Russian steel producer NLMK says:

* Presents an update on its strategy 2017 execution;

* Over the course of 2014-2016, NLMK's strategy 2017 delivered a structural net EBITDA gain of $547 million per year;

* The key objective of strategy 2017, an annual net gain of $1 billion on 2013 EBITDA, remains unchanged;

* NLMK is on track to achieve this level by 2018 owing to newly launched capital expenditure (capex) projects and further operational efficiency improvements.