May 3 Russia's top non-state gas producer Novatek says:

* Signed a framework agreement on strategic cooperation with Technip, Linde AG and Research and Design Institute for Gas Processing (NIPIGas);

* Parties agreed upon main conditions for designing and developing future LNG plants based on gravity-based structures for Arctic LNG 2 as well as subsequent Novatek's LNG projects;

* Signed license agreement with Linde AG to purchase Linde's license on natural gas liquefaction technology for Arctic LNG s project.