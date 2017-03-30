March 30 O'Key Group SA says:
* It made a net loss of 138 million roubles ($2.5 million)
in 2016 after a 1.9 billion rouble net profit in 2015
* EBITDA totalled 9.25 billion roubles, down 8.5 percent
year on year
* 2016 EBITDA margin was 5.3 pct vs. 6.2 pct in 2015
* 2016 revenue rose 8 pct to 175.5 billion roubles
* "EBITDA declined by 8.5 percent due to continuing roll-out
of discounters, although the group considers this to have now
peaked and anticipates a significant improvement in EBITDA in
this and future years," Heigo Kera, O'Key board chairman, said.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 56.0976 roubles)
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)