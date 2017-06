March 22 O'key Group Sa says:

* Says appoints Miodrag Borojevic as new Chief Executive Officer of hypermarket and supermarket business;

* Borojevic will succeed Heigo Kera from May 2017;

* Kera will hand over the CEO responsibilities by June to ensure smooth transition of responsibilities with Borojevic and will continue as Chairman of the O'Key Group S.A. Board.