May 3 Russia's fertiliser producer Phosagro says:

* Sales in Q1 2017 reached almost 2 million tonnes, up by 8.7 percent year-on-year;

* Says sale of nitrogen-based products increased by 7.1 percent year-on-year to 0.46 million tonnes;

* Says downstream production of fertilisers grew by 2.4 percent year-on-year to 1.96 million tonnes in Q1 2017.Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)