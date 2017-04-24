April 24 Russian homebuilder PIK Group says:

* Q1 total cash collections rose 118.9 percent year-on-year to 44.9 billion roubles ($801.38 million);

* Q1 cash collections from sale of real estate to individuals increased by 127.6 percent year-on-year to 39.3 billion roubles;

* New sales contracts to customers increased by 86.3 percent year-on-year to 380,000 square metres;

* PIK Group acquired privately-held property developer Morton at the end of 2016.