March 15 Polymetal International Plc says:

* Its board of directors has approved a revised dividend policy

* Regular dividends will be paid in amount of 50 percent of underlying net earnings for period (previously - 30 percent), on a semi-annual basis

* The new policy will become effective from FY 2017 interim dividend

* The regular dividend is subject to a hard ceiling of Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA ratio below 2.5x (previously 1.75x subject to the Board's discretion)

* The board will continue to consider the potential for a special dividend on an annual basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)