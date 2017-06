June 1 Russia's Polymetal says:

* Has acquired an additional 25 percent interest in the Dolinnoye gold property for a net consideration of $1.6 million, increasing its stake in the property to 50 percent;

* Its initial 25 percent interest in the property was acquired in 2015;

* The Dolinnoye deposit is located in Kazakhstan.