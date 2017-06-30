US STOCKS-Wall Street ends bumpy week, strong 1st half with modest gain
* Dow up 0.29 pct, S&P up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq down 0.06 pct (Updates with context on tech sector, Nasdaq)
June 30 Russia's Polyus says:
* Total size of offering is $879 million, including over-allotment option;
* Offering (including over-allotment option) will increase free float in share capital of the company from 6.76 percent to 16.4 percent;
* Offering comprises a total number of 12,020,442 shares (in form of shares and GDSs) which equates to 9.0 percent of issued share capital of the company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
NEW YORK, June 30 Thursday's sharp drop in U.S. stock prices highlights the risks taken on by investors who continue to bet that market volatility will remain subdued, but these kinds of shocks to the system, experts say, are unlikely to deter them from a very profitable trade.
June 30 Even though a steady stream of money has flowed out of U.S. stocks into overseas markets, investors expect European and emerging market equities to rise further, supported by expectations for economic growth and accommodative central bank policies.