BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
April 24 RBK PAO:
* FY 2016 profit for period 2.1 billion roubles ($37.62 million) versus loss of 4.78 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2016 revenue 5.58 billion roubles versus 5.09 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/2ps6mgV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 55.8150 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
