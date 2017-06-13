BRIEF-HMS Group signs RUB 6.3 bln contract
* SAYS 6.3 BILLION RUBLES CONTRACT IS NEXT STAGE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CONTRACT OF 10.2 BILLION RUBLES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 13 ROS AGRO PLC (Rusagro) says:
* Maxim Basov, the chief executive director of Rusagro, bought 50,000 GDRs of ROS AGRO PLC on June 9.
* As a result of the transaction, the stake of Maxim Basov in the company is 7 percent.
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* SAYS 6.3 BILLION RUBLES CONTRACT IS NEXT STAGE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CONTRACT OF 10.2 BILLION RUBLES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* UK energy regulator Ofgem said it will shortly be setting out the work it has underway and further options it can explore to combat high costs for consumers in the country's energy market.
June 22 British transport company Go-Ahead Group Plc said on Thursday it was on track to meet its full-year profit forecast as strong bus passenger numbers in some regions offset still slow revenue growth at Southern railways following strike action.