June 13 ROS AGRO PLC (Rusagro) says:

* Maxim Basov, the chief executive director of Rusagro, bought 50,000 GDRs of ROS AGRO PLC on June 9.

* As a result of the transaction, the stake of Maxim Basov in the company is 7 percent.

