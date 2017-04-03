April 3 Russia's holding company Sistema says:

* The board of directors has recommended a final dividend for 2016 of 0.81 roubles ($0.0145) per share, or 7.8 billion roubles in total;

* The total amount of the interim and final dividends for 2016 is expected to be 11.5 billion roubles, which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 6 percent based on Sistema's weighted average share price in 2016;

* Sistema has adopted a new dividend policy targeting minimum annual dividend per share and minimum dividend yield;

* On April 1, 2017, Sistema's board approved increases of minimum annual dividend yield to 6 percent from 4 percent and minimum dividend per share to 1.19 roubles from 0.67 roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.0363 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)