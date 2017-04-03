BRIEF-IAG CEO says cost for IT outage in May around 80 mln pounds
June 15 International Airlines Group CEO Willie Walsh:
April 3 Russia's holding company Sistema says:
* The board of directors has recommended a final dividend for 2016 of 0.81 roubles ($0.0145) per share, or 7.8 billion roubles in total;
* The total amount of the interim and final dividends for 2016 is expected to be 11.5 billion roubles, which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 6 percent based on Sistema's weighted average share price in 2016;
* Sistema has adopted a new dividend policy targeting minimum annual dividend per share and minimum dividend yield;
* On April 1, 2017, Sistema's board approved increases of minimum annual dividend yield to 6 percent from 4 percent and minimum dividend per share to 1.19 roubles from 0.67 roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.0363 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)
June 15 International Airlines Group CEO Willie Walsh:
PRETORIA, June 15 South Africa has raised the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies to 30 percent from 26 percent but has not decided if firms must retain that structure permanently, Mines Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said on Thursday.
BENGHAZI, Libya, June 15 A parallel state oil company based in eastern Libya has ordered a halt to exports arranged by Swiss company Glencore from the port of Hariga, although oil officials said on Thursday the terminal was working normally.