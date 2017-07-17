FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Sistema in technical default on 3.9 bln rbl debt
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 17, 2017 / 7:03 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Russia's Sistema in technical default on 3.9 bln rbl debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Russian business conglomerate Sistema says:

* As of July 17, 2017, a technical default had occurred on credit obligations of Sistema amounting to approximately 3.9 billion roubles ($66 million);

* The technical default took place due to the ongoing arrest of shares of MTS , Medsi and Bashkirian Power Grid Company owned by Sistema and its subsidiary Sistema-Invest, which was imposed by the Republic of Bashkortostan Arbitration Court as part of legal proceedings initiated by Rosneft , Bashneft and later joined by the Republic of Bashkortostan;

* Sistema stresses that non-compliance with certain conditions of some of its credit facilities, which triggered the technical default, is driven exclusively by the arrest of the above-mentioned assets and is purely formal in nature;

* Sistema is servicing its credit and financial obligations in a timely manner and in full, and plans to continue doing so in the future. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.1420 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

