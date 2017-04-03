April 3 Russia's holding company Sistema says:

* Q4 2016 net loss attributable to Sistema at 15.9 billion roubles ($283.90 million) vs 18.4 bln roubles in Q4 2015;

* Q4 adjusted net loss attributable to Sistema at 6.2 billion roubles (Q4 2015: 10 bln roubles);

* Q4 adjusted OIBDA at 40.7 billion roubles, up 14.8 percent year on year;

* Q4 revenue at 186.7 billion roubles, up 1.6 pct y/y;

* Net debt at the Corporate Centre level amounted to 83.5 billion roubles as of Dec. 31, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.0050 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)