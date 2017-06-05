June 5 Russian diversified business conglomerate Sistema said on Monday:

* Q1 profit attributable to Sistema at 1.6 billion roubles ($28.3 million) versus 2.0 bln roubles in Q1 2016;

* Q1 adjusted OIBDA at 44.4 billion roubles vs 43.0 bln roubles in Q1 2016;

* Q1 revenue at 163.3 billion roubles vs 164.3 bln roubles in Q1 2016;

* As of March 31, 2017, cash position at the holding level was 20.5 billion roubles;

* Net debt at the holding level amounted to 73.8 billion roubles, compared with 83.5 billion roubles as of Dec. 31, 2016.

* Sistema is confident that the claims filed by Rosneft and Bashneft are unfounded and unlawful and Sistema will vigorously defend its interests by all legal means. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.4952 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)