March 13 Russian pipemaker TMK says:

* Q4 net profit at $84 mln, up from $11 mln in Q3;

* Q4 revenue up 10 pct q-o-q to $902 mln;

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA up 11 pct q-o-q to $140 mln;

* Anticipates stronger financial results for FY 2017 supported by an improved performance of the American division;

* EBITDA margin expected to remain broadly in line with FY 2016. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)