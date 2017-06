March 29 Russian railway transportation company Transcontainer said on Wednesday:

* Net income totalled 3.2 billion roubles ($56.11 million) in 2016, up 14.6 percent year on year.

* 2016 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were at 7.1 billion roubles, up 8.8 percent compared to the previous year.

* Revenues rose 21.1 percent in 2016 to 51.5 billion roubles.

* Adjusted revenue was 8.3 percent higher at 22 billion roubles. ($1 = 57.0267 roubles)