BRIEF-Deutsche Bank to restructure corporate, investment banking - Bloomberg
* Deutsche bank to restructure corporate, investment banking - Bloomberg
April 20 Russian potash producer Uralkali says:
* Secured a $750-million credit line from Sberbank with a maturity of three years. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Deutsche bank to restructure corporate, investment banking - Bloomberg
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
SINGAPORE, June 15 Sales in Singapore of private homes by developers fell in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.