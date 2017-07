July 13 (Reuters) - Russian potash producer Uralkali says:

* Signed a contract with a buying consortium including Sinochem, CNAMPGC, and CNOOC, for potash deliveries to China between August and December 2017;

* The contract delivery price is in line with market levels;

* A source familiar with the deal terms said the contract price was $230 per tonne. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)