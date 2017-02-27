BRIEF-Eagle bulk takes delivery of M/V Groton Eagle
* With addition of M/V Groton Eagle, Eagle Bulk fleet currently consists of 46 vessels on water
Feb 27 Vimpelcom Ltd
* Russia's vimpelcom ltd says introducing a new dividend policy effective immediately, with a 2016 dividend of us 23 cents per share, including us 3.5 cents paid in december
* Russia's vimpelcom ltd sees final dividend of us 19.5 cents expected to be paid in April 2017
* Qtrly revenue (reported) $2.35 billion versus $2.30 billion
* Argos Therapeutics announces $6,000,000 secured convertible note financing
* Dentsply Sirona Inc - company has again extended and expanded its relationship with Pacific Dental Services, Llc