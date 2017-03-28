March 28 VTB:
* Net profit in 2M 2017 increased 10 times to 20.4 billion
roubles ($357.73 million) compared to net profit of 2.1 billion
for 2M 2016
* In 2M 2017, net interest income was 72.9 billion roubles,
up 14.4 percent year-on-year
* In 2M 2017, net fee and commission income grew 6.0 percent
year-on-year to 12.3 billion roubles
* Total provision charges amounted to 19.4 billion roubles
in 2M 2017, down 36.8 percent yoy
* The NPL ratio was 6.6 percent of total gross loans as of
Feb 28, 2017, up 20 bps year-to-date
* The NPL coverage ratio was 104.4 percent (31 December
2016: 104.6 percent)
($1 = 57.0261 roubles)
