PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 15
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 20 X5 Retail Group says:
* Q1 net retail sales rose 26.4 percent year on year to 291.5 billion roubles ($5.16 billion).
* Q1 like-for-like sales grew 7.3 percent year on year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.4630 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 New rules to determine lump sum payouts for personal injury claims will cost British motor insurers and reinsurers 3.5 billion pounds ($4.5 billion) initially, consulting firm EY estimates.
June 14 Wizz Chairman William A. Franke's Indigo Partners Llc