June 13 Yamal LNG, a joint venture between
Russian gas producer Novatek, France's Total
, China's CNPC and Silk Road Fund, says:
* Signed agreements with several European banks, including
Raiffeisen Bank International AG and Intesa Sanpaolo, on 14-year
credit line facilities for the total amount up to 425 million
euros.
* The annual interest rates range from six-month EURIBOR
plus 1.75 percent to six-month EURIBOR plus 2.3 percent, with
insurance coverage provided by the Swedish export credit agency
EKN and the German export credit agency Euler Hermes.
* The new creditors have joined the terms of the project
financing attracted earlier without increasing its overall
amount.
* Yamal LNG is involved in the construction of a 16.5 mmtpa
natural gas liquefaction plant on the base of the hydrocarbon
resources of the South-Tambeyskoye field.
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)