BRIEF-Educational Development Q1 revenues up 22 pct at $27.8 mln
* Educational development corporation announces record first quarter fiscal 2018 revenues and fifth amendment loan agreement
April 27 Russian internet group Yandex says:
* Raises 2017 revenue growth forecast to 17-20 percent from 16-19 percent;
* Q1 revenues rose 25 percent compared with Q1 2016 to 20.7 billion roubles ($364.2 million);
* Q1 net income at 0.8 billion roubles, down 23 percent compared with Q1 2016;
* Q1 adjusted net income at 3.7 billion roubles, up 18 percent compared with Q1 2016;
* Q1 adjusted EBITDA at 6.9 billion roubles, up 19 percent compared with Q1 2016;
* Cash, cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments in debt securities at 61.4 billion roubles as of March 31, 2017;
* Share of Russian search market, including mobile, averaged 55.4 percent in Q1 2017, unchanged from Q4 2016. Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.8385 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Ovid therapeutics - duncan's appointment filled vacancy on board created by board's increase in authorized size of board on june 14 from 5 members to 6 members
TORONTO, June 15 Teck Resources Ltd shares fell nearly 4 percent on Thursday after the diversified Canadian miner clipped its forecast of the average realized price for its steelmaking coal in the second quarter, citing sales disruptions.