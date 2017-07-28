BRIEF-Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc reports second quarter 2017 financial results

July 28 (Reuters) - Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc

* Q2 revenue $100 million versus I/B/E/S view $99.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY capital expenditures of $23 million to $25 million

* Sees FY food and beverage costs of 29.0 percent to 31.0 percent of restaurant sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: