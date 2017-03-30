March 30 Rxi Pharmaceuticals Corp

* Rxi Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and recent corporate highlights

* Believes that its existing cash should be sufficient to fund operations for at least next twelve months

* Qtrly loss per share $0.60

* Rxi Pharmaceuticals Corp - research and development expense for quarter was $1.3 million compared with $1.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: