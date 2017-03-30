REFILE-UPDATE 1-France's startup scene gains traction led by state bank, Macron factor
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
March 30 Rxi Pharmaceuticals Corp
* Rxi Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and recent corporate highlights
* Believes that its existing cash should be sufficient to fund operations for at least next twelve months
* Qtrly loss per share $0.60
* Rxi Pharmaceuticals Corp - research and development expense for quarter was $1.3 million compared with $1.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
LONDON, June 15 Acacia Mining's production of gold from Tanzania has been hit by an export ban but targets for the year remain unchanged at this stage, Chief Executive Brad Gordon said on Thursday.
* India BJP government takes tougher line on cattle slaughter