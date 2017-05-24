UPDATE 1-Harley-Davidson enters race to buy Italian rival Ducati - sources
* Volkswagen's labour unions oppose Ducati sale (Adds criticism from VW works council)
May 24 Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* says profits have risen since start of Always Getting Better programme from 500 million euros to "something over 1.3 billion euros"
* says already talking to Boeing on aircraft orders for 2023 to 2028
* Speaking to journalists at news conference in Dublin Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Volkswagen's labour unions oppose Ducati sale (Adds criticism from VW works council)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 21 Canadian fertilizer producers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, which are seeking regulator approval to merge, said on Wednesday that the combined company would be called Nutrien.
June 21 Tropical Storm Cindy weakened slightly on Wednesday afternoon as it headed toward landfall on the Texas-Louisiana border, but it still threatened to bring flash floods from Texas to Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).