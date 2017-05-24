May 24 Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary says:

* says to announce a 'strong set of results' for FY17 on Tuesday

* expects to fly 130 million passengers in year to March 2018 up from 120 million in year to March 2017

* expects to offer intra-Ryanair connections at London Stansted and Dublin within 12 months

* says believes British Airways-owner International Airlines Group would have to be broken up in the event of a hard Brexit

* says UK remains strong market in terms of volumes but very weak in terms of pricing

