May 17 Ryanair Holdings Plc chief commercial officer David O'Brien:

* says launches connecting flights at Rome Fiumicino, allowing passengers to book connecting Ryanair flights

* says service to be rolled out across the entire Ryanair network so long as Rome trial proves to be a success

* says continuing our discussions with Aer Lingus and Norwegian – and other potential partners – with a view to launching connections with third party airlines later this year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)