May 23 Ryanair Holdings Plc CEO Michael O'Leary:

* says believes there is a viable future for Alitalia if it is sensibly restructured; would need to focus more on long-haul, less on short-haul

* says has only expressed interest in Alitalia sales process to participate in process; has no plans to buy airline

