June 6 Rye Patch Gold Corp:

* Rye Patch Gold announces bought deal offering of $10 mln

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 38.5 million shares of company at a price of $0.26 per common share​

* ‍Net proceeds of offering will be used for continued expansion of Florida Canyon mine, additional haulage equipment among others​