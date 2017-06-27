BRIEF-Crossamerica Partners says Couche-Tard acquired all of membership interests of sole member of CrossAmerica GP LLC
* Says couche-tard acquired all of membership interests of sole member of crossamerica gp llc
June 27 Ryerson Holding Corp-
* Anticipates revenue in the range of $865 million to $875 million for the second quarter of 2017 - sec filing
* Ryerson Holding Corp - expects second quarter 2017 net income attributable to ryerson holding corporation in the range of $0 million to $2 million
* Ryerson Holding Corp - adjusted ebitda, excluding lifo is expected to be in the range of $48 million to $50 million for the second quarter of 2017
* Ryerson Holding Corp - "continues to see improved demand when viewed against the year ago period" Source text: (bit.ly/2tUBXa5) Further company coverage:
* MedReleaf Corp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results
* Arix bioscience leads $45 million series b financing round into logicbio therapeutics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: