BRIEF-Constellation Brands Inc says has purchased Schrader Cellars' iconic wines
March 13 Ryerson Holding Corp
* Ryerson reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.23
* Q4 revenue $682.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $687.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $0.19 excluding items
* Ryerson holding - intends to issue q1 2017 guidance in early april after lifo and lcm reserve outcomes can be more accurately estimated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .
* Gyrodyne declares $1.00 per share special distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: