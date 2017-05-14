BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
* Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
May 15 Ryman Healthcare Ltd:
* Planning to build a new NZ$100 million retirement village in Geelong, Victoria
* New village to create more than 100 long-term jobs
* Isodiol international inc. Commences approval process for its pharmaceutical products through brazilian health regulatory agency (anvisa)
* VBL Therapeutics provides update on long-term survival in phase 2 trials of patients with multiple tumor types