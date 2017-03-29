BRIEF-Hunan Hansen Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date on June 23
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
March 29 Ryman Healthcare Ltd
* City of Monash has approved Ryman Healthcare's plan to build a new retirement village at Brandon Park in Melbourne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
June 15 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
SAN FRANCISCO, June 14 A UPS driver opened fire with a handgun inside a United Parcel Service Inc delivery center in San Francisco on Wednesday, killing three co-workers before fatally shooting himself as police closed in, authorities and company officials said.