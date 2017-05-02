BRIEF-Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
* Thoma Bravo acquires Continuum, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) company
May 2 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc:
* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue fell 0.9 percent to $75 million
* Q1 revenue view $270.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc qtrly adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 1.22
* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc qtrly ffo per diluted share $ 1.17
* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc - reaffirming its 2017 guidance provided on February 28, 2017
* Says does not expect to update guidance before next quarter's earnings release
* Ryman Hospitality Properties says believes guidance range issued previously remains an accurate reflection of anticipated full-year performance
* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc qtrly total revenue $ 276 million, up 56 percent
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $5.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $270.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
