May 2 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc:

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue fell 0.9 percent to $75 million

* Q1 revenue view $270.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc qtrly adjusted FFO per diluted share $ 1.22

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc qtrly ffo per diluted share $ 1.17

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc - reaffirming its 2017 guidance provided on February 28, 2017

* Says does not expect to update guidance before next quarter's earnings release

* Ryman Hospitality Properties says believes guidance range issued previously remains an accurate reflection of anticipated full-year performance

* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc qtrly total revenue $ 276 million, up 56 percent

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $5.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $270.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S