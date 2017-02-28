Feb 28 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc:
* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc says declares Q1 2017
dividend of $0.80 per share
* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc - intends to pay $3.20
per share annualized dividend in 2017, a 7 percent increase over
full year 2016
* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc reports fourth quarter
and full year 2016 results
* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc says issues full year
2017 guidance
* Q4 revenue view $315.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly FFO per diluted share $ 1.48
* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc - qtrly adjusted FFO per
diluted share $1.51
* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc says anticipate flat to
modest year-over-year growth in hospitality revenue in 2017
* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc sees full year FFO per
diluted share in range $4.94 to $5.34
* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc - expect both revPAR and
total revPAR growth in 2017 in range of 0% - 3%
* Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc sees 2017 adjusted FFO
$264.5 million - $285.5 million
