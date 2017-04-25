BRIEF- Nextware announces business and capital alliance with SIVIRA
* Says it forms a business and capital alliance with SIVIRA Inc on June 16
April 25 Ryosan Co Ltd:
* Says it has named Naoto Mimatsu as the new Chairman of the Executive Board in the company
* Says it has named Hiroyuki Kurihara as the new Executive President in the company, to replace Naoto Mimatsu
* Effective date June 23
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JMjvxF
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21