April 25 Ryosan Co Ltd:

* Says it has named Naoto Mimatsu as the new Chairman of the Executive Board in the company

* Says it has named Hiroyuki Kurihara as the new Executive President in the company, to replace Naoto Mimatsu

* Effective date June 23

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JMjvxF

