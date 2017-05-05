UPDATE 1-China Eastern sells stakes in cargo unit to four firms
* Chinese aviation sector's first mixed-ownership reform deal
May 5 S E A Holdings Ltd
* Units and company as purchasers' guarantor entered into sale and purchase agreements
* Purchasers, sellers and co entered into master deed to regulate completion & payment of consideration under each of sale & purchase agreements
* Says sale and purchase agreements are for a consideration of HK$1.53 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chinese aviation sector's first mixed-ownership reform deal
* Comments on media report on EGP 1 billion partnership with New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA), says deal is under consideration Source:(http://bit.ly/2rH0QZg) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 19 Most stock markets in the Gulf were marginally higher in early trade on Monday, shrugging off weak oil prices as investors focused on local corporate and market news.