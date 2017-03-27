March 27 S E A Holdings Ltd

* Fy revenue hk$566 million versus hk$732.7 million

* A 2016 final dividend of hk6 cents per share has been proposed

* Fy net profit hk$ 684.3 million versus hk$1.44 billion

* "Expect a highly competitive land sales market in near term will remain"