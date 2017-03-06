Enel's Open Fiber unit wins second broadband tender for 800 mln euros - sources
ROME, June 16 Open Fiber has won a second tender to lay fiber optic lines in non-economically viable areas, two sources said on Friday.
March 7 S I2i Ltd:
* Refers to recent articles in straits times and business times on 28 feb 2017, 4 march 2017, and 6 march 2017
* Straits Times reported that CEO of Globalroam denied that it owes co any money on basis that loan owed by Globalroam to s i2i was converted into globalroam stock
* " co has disputed validity and propriety of aforesaid conversion and has initiated legal proceedings against globalroam" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME, June 16 Open Fiber has won a second tender to lay fiber optic lines in non-economically viable areas, two sources said on Friday.
* recommended declaration and payment of a special dividend of hk27 cents per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KRZYSZTOF SZCZYPA SELLS HIS ENTIRE STAKE OF 5.90 PERCENT IN CO