BRIEF-Greenland Holdings to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 22
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 5 S Immo AG:
* Dividend totalling 0.40 planned euros
* EBITDA for financial year 2016 consequently increased to 92.5 million euros (2015: 88.7 mln euros)
* FY consolidated net income of 204.3 mln euros (2015: 77.2 mln euros)
* In current year, S IMMO plans to take advantage of favourable situation on several of its markets and is currently examining sale of some, also larger, properties
* Acquisitions are planned in cases where price level is still attractive and where opportunities are good
* FY revenues from hotel operations (Vienna Marriott and Budapest Marriott Hotel) amounted to 42.9 mln euros (2015: 45.5 mln euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Takeovers panel issue divestment orders on Keybridge Aurora, KBC
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has published a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(idn)' for the proposed rupiah senior bonds of Indonesia-based PT Bank Mandiri Taspen Pos (Bank Mantap, AA(idn)/Stable). Bank Mantap's proposed bond issuance will be IDR2 trillion in total with maturity of up to 60 months, which consists of: - Tranche A with issuance amount of IDR1.5 trillion and maturity of 36 months from the issuance date,