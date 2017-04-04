April 4 S Mark Co Ltd :

* Says 200 million won worth of its second series convertible bonds have been converted into 158,102 shares of the co, at 1,265 won/share

* Says 600 million won worth of its third series convertible bonds have been converted into 464,396 shares of the co, at 1,292 won/share

* Says listing date of new shares is April 14

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/77yLnT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)