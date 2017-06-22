June 22 S P Setia Bhd

* Entered share purchase agreement with Permodalan Nasional , Amanahraya Trustees and Dato’ Mohd. Nizam Bin Zainordin for proposed I&P acquisition

* Proposed I&P acquisition entails acquisition of 1 billion ordinary shares in I&P, from I&P vendors for a cash consideration of RM3.65 billion