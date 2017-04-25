April 25 Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd

* For year ended 31 March 2017, profits for period is expected to record a decline of 10% to 20%

* Says "decline of group profits has been within co's expectations, with performance Hong Kong And Macau Markets starting to stabilise in second half"

* Says "performance of Sasa.Com was weaker than expected" Source text (bit.ly/2pdHgiM)