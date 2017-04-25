UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd
* Q4 from 1 January To 31 March 2017, group's retail and wholesale turnover increased by 4.9% on a year-on-year basis
* Q4 retail and wholesale turnover in other markets outside hong kong and macau increased by 1.5% Source text (bit.ly/2pdR7oR) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources