July 24 (Reuters) - BANCO DE SABADELL SA:

* BANSABADELL VIDA EXECUTES REINSURANCE CONTRACT IN RESPECT OF ITS LIFE INSURANCE PORTFOLIO AS AT JUNE 30‍​

* BANSABADELL VIDA GETS REINSURANCE COMMISSION OF 683.7 MILLION EUROS, RESULTING IN NET INCOME OF ABOUT 253.5 MILLION EUROS FOR BANCO SABADELL GROUP

